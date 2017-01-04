Nadine Foster: Man admits causing death of teenage mother by dangerous driving

A man has admitted causing the death of a teenager mother by dangerous driving.

Nadine Foster, aged 18, of Stourbridge, was travelling in a Ford Focus when it crashed on April 16, at around 2.20am.

She was taken to hospital but died a few days after the crash, on Hagley Road, Oldswinford.

Today 23-year-old Dylan Stringer, of Wychbury Road, Stourbridge, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Another man, Joseph Chance, 25, of Murcroft Road, Stourbridge, is also accused of causing Miss Foster's death by dangerous driving.

His case was adjourned until next Thursday at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Speaking soon after the tragedy, Nadine's family paid tribute to the girl they described as the 'light of their lives'.

They said: “We are devastated to have lost our beautiful Nadine. She was a loving mother, daughter and grand-daughter.

“She was a happy, smiley girl and the light of our lives. Nadine will be missed every day; her loss has left a void that will never be filled.