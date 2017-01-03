Vandals wreck phone box which was saved by village council

A Featherstone phone box which the parish council fought to keep has been wrecked by vandals.

The BT box, on the Cannock Road near to Featherstone Methodist Church, has had its glass panels smashed.

The phone box was under threat to be removed by BT but the district council, led by Frank Beardsmore, put in a special submission to have it kept.

The council argued the box was needed in case there was an accident on the A460.

After the vandalism incident Mr Beardsmore said: "It is very disappointing, it is just mindless vandalism. It does not look good either being at the entrance to Featherstone. It makes you think is it worth keeping it?"

Mr Beardsmore added the incident was a one off and the village was not seeing a rise in vandalism.

Staffordshire Police is reviewing CCTV near to the phone box.