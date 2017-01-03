Robbers steal cash and cigarettes in second raid at Kinver supermarket

A supermarket was raided for the second time in a month, with crooks getting away with cash and cigarettes.

Co-op in High Street, Kinver was targeted at 5.30am today.

Staff handling deliveries were in the shop at the time. They were left shaken but nobody was hurt.

Two men who raided the shop got away in a vehicle, said Staffordshire Police.

Detectives are trawling CCTV as they bid to catch the men.

Spokesman George Bailey said: "Two unknown males entered the Co-op store on High Street, Kinver at 5.30am, by the rear of the property.

"They stole a quantity of cigarettes and money. The offenders made off in a vehicle.

"Staff were shaken but fortunately unhurt."

It comes just three weeks after three men armed with a knife and a baseball bat robbed the same supermarket.

Cash and cigarettes were also taken on that occasion.