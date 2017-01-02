Brownhills Dental Practice raiders captured on surgery CCTV

A Black Country dental practice ransacked during the festive period has released CCTV footage of the raiders in an attempt to bring them to justice.

Brownhills Dental Practice, based on the High Street, was broken into between December 23 and 28.

It is the second time the practice has been broken into in the space of nearly two months and the Express & Star was told how workers at the practice were scared to open up in the mornings for fear they will find the door has been opened again.

Now the practice, which fitted a new high-security lock after the first incident, has released CCTV images of the raiders.

The various images show the three men, all with their hoods up, working their way through the practice.

One of the raiders is wearing a puffer jacket with Nike shoes.

Nav Dhaliwal, the practice’s owner and principle dentist, said the first time the practice was targeted there were four offenders.

After the first incident at the start of November, the practice tightened its security measures, meaning the raiders left practically empty handed this time around.

Despite turning the practice over and leaving a substantial mess, only the phone was taken.

Ms Dhaliwal, 39, from Glasgow, said the raiders hesitated because of the new, more secure, lock but eventually they used what looked like an electric saw to gain entrance to the building.

Speaking about the impact the incidents have had on her practice and her staff, Ms Dhaliwal said: “Everyone is shaken up, no one wants to be the first in to try the door and see if it has been opened or not.

“You should feel safe and secure at work but this creates a worry, not just for me but for everyone that works at the practice.”

She added: “This is very unusual for Brownhills.

“We have had no problems in the eight years we have been here, it has been great and peaceful. But now we have had two incidents in two months.”

West Midlands Police confirmed it was investigating the incident and officers have attended the scene to take forensics.

No one has been arrested yet and anyone with any information is asked to contact West Midlands Police on 101.