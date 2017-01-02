'Drink-drive' biker crashes into POLICE car before trying to escape

A biker said to have been nearly three times the drink-drive limit crashed into a police car before trying to drive off today.

He hit the back of the marked BMW X5 on Birmingham Road, near the Scott Road junction in Great Barr, at around 1.35am.

He then allegedly drove off towards the M6 junction 7, but was stopped after around two minutes.

West Midlands Police said the driver, aged 31 and from Kenilworth, Warwickshire, gave a reading of 88 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside and then 97 later at a police station.

The legal limit is 35.

West Midlands Police spokesman Brigg Ford said: "He's still in custody and is not fit to be dealt with at the moment."