Walsall Christmas Day shooting victim still fighting for his life

A man shot in Walsall on Christmas Day remained in a critical condition in hospital last night.

The 26-year-old was shot in the stomach in Farmstead Close, Palfrey, , at about 8.30pm on Sunday.

Two men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder, but were later released on bail following the incident in a small cul-de-sac.

An ambulance, MERIT trauma doctor and paramedic area support officer were called to help the man.

Detective Inspector Toni Naylor, of West Midlands CID, said: “We are still asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward so that we can establish how the man came about his injuries.”

Residents said they heard a gunshot before seeing a ‘large group’ of men and women outside.

Anyone with informationas to what happened on Farmstead Close on Christmas Day can contact the police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org