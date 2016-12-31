No insurance - so driver's new BMW is seized ON DRIVE HOME from buying it

A Midlands motorist had his new BMW seized by police - within hours of buying it - after failing to get insurance.

Police caught up with the driver in Birmingham today.

While he may have got chance to test out his new blue BMW 5 series on the 100-mile plus journey back from Leeds where he bought it, the novelty would have quickly worn off after officers from the Central Motorway Police Group took it off his hands shortly after.

A post on the CMPG – Road Policing Twitter feed said: