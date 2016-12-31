Dudley car thief halted in field by armed police

A burglar fled armed police in a car stolen from Dudley today only to be pulled over in a field 20 miles away.

The thief had swiped the keys to a red Volvo estate after breaking into a home in Dudley.

Armed police across the Worcestershire border caught up with the suspect who ignored their demands to pull over.

Eventually officers deployed Tactical Pursuit and Containment (TPAC) techniques to halt the fleeing driver in a field in Droitwich.

The Operations Patrol Unit in Worcestershire, which operates armed policing throughout the county, posted messages to its Twitter feed:

Car key burglar arrested near Droitwich following vehicle being stolen this morning from Dudley. #fantasticteamwork👍 pic.twitter.com/hGIuj6NV01 — OPU Worcestershire (@OPUWorcs) December 31, 2016

The vehicle failed to stop for ARV officers and drove into a field. TPAC used to detain the driver. — OPU Worcestershire (@OPUWorcs) December 31, 2016