Dudley car thief halted in field by armed police

A burglar fled armed police in a car stolen from Dudley today only to be pulled over in a field 20 miles away.

The stolen Volvo was forced to a halt by police. Photo: @OPUWorcs
The stolen Volvo was forced to a halt by police. Photo: @OPUWorcs

The thief had swiped the keys to a red Volvo estate after breaking into a home in Dudley.

Armed police across the Worcestershire border caught up with the suspect who ignored their demands to pull over.

Eventually officers deployed Tactical Pursuit and Containment (TPAC) techniques to halt the fleeing driver in a field in Droitwich.

The Operations Patrol Unit in Worcestershire, which operates armed policing throughout the county, posted messages to its Twitter feed:

 

