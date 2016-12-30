‘We’re all scared to go to work' - Black Country dentist shocked after second raid on practice

The owner of a Black Country dentist has spoken of her shock after her practice was ransacked over the festive period.

It is the second time in nearly two months that Brownhills Dental Practice, on the high street, has been broken into.

On the second attempt raiders, who could have used an electric saw to cut through a reinforced lock, left with just a mobile phone as they turned the practice over.

Cupboards were raided but the three offenders, captured on CCTV, left empty-handed as bosses said they had learnt a lesson from the November break-in and tightened their security, making sure nothing valuable, such as money, was left in the practice overnight.

Nav Dhaliwal, 39, from Glasgow, who has run the practice for eight years, drove seven hours from the Scottish city to get back to the practice after her staff discovered the break-in.

She said all her staff are upset and scared to open up in the morning in case they find the door has been opened again.

She told the Express & Star: “I was in Glasgow for Christmas and was planning to stay until the new year when I got the call saying the practice had been broken into again.

"To get that call was horrible.

“We were quite lucky this time though that nothing was there for them to take.

“We had put a second more secure lock on the door after the first incident and you can see on the CCTV this time that they think about it for awhile before cutting it with what could be an electric saw.

“You should feel safe and secure at work but this creates a worry, not just for me but for everyone that works at the practice.”

Ms Dhaliwal added that she recognised the three raiders as potentially part of the gang of four that targeted the practice the first time last month.

She said: “From looking at our CCTV we can recognise the three this time were part of the four who were involved last time.

"It has not been trashed-trashed but they have cleared out all the cupboards. Just a mobile phone was taken.

“Thank God we are closed the next couple of days so we can get the place back together.”

Ms Dhaliwal continued: “Everyone is shaken up, no one wants to be the first in to try the door and see if it has been opened or not.

"This is very unusual for Brownhills. We have had no problems in the eight years we have been here, it has been great and peaceful. But now we have had two incidents in two months.”

West Midlands Police confirmed it was investigating the break-in, which it says could have taken place anytime 5pm on Friday December 23 and 8am on Wednesday December 28.