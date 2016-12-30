War on knife crime: Police want to ‘deglamourise’ gang culture to rid streets of weapons

Police are trying to ‘deglamourise’ gang culture in their war on knife crime and concede that there is ‘still much work to do’.

New figures revealed there had been 35 per cent increase in knife-related incidents compared to 2012 in the West Midlands.

From January to September in 2016 there were 241 incidents, more than in the whole of 2015, statistics from an FOI revealed.

West Midlands Police Superintendent Phil Dolby said: “One knife-related crime is one too many.

“As we’ve seen in the last few months, the consequences of carrying knives can be catastrophic.

“We’ve seen people suffer very serious injuries, while offenders can expect to spend many years behind bars.

“If we look at the level of knife crime across the area we can see that although the statistics have increased recently − mirroring the national picture – it comes in the wider context of a considerable decline witnessed over the last decade.

“Nevertheless, there is still much work to do.

“We are carrying out enforcement operations, reminding retailers of their legal responsibilities around selling knives, and carrying out talks in schools and colleges.

“The people we find most often in possession of a knife in public are young men aged between 15 and 19.

“A common excuse we hear is that it’s ‘for their protection’ − but that is a total fallacy.

“And it’s shocking how many times young men are seriously hurt by the very knife they are carrying.

“That’s why we are working to deter young people from carrying knives through our Precious Lives project.

“Tens of thousands of school pupils have now seen the hard-hitting presentation which is designed to steer them completely away from knife crime and ‘deglamourise’ gang culture.”

West Midlands Police would like to remind the public that it is illegal to carry any knife, other than a small folding pocket knife, in public.

Anyone found carrying a knife in public, irrespective of whether they used it in anger, faces up to four years in prison.