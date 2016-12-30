Man beaten up during Christmas Eve attack at Great Barr pub

Witnesses are being sought after a man was beaten up in a Great Barr pub on Christmas Eve.

The 22 year old sustained cuts, bruises and swelling to his face.

He was taken to hospital after the attack at the Cat and Fiddle, Beacon Road, at about 11.13pm.

An investigation into the assault has now been launched and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who was in the pub at the time, or has any other information about what happened, is asked to contact the violence team in Wolverhampton by emailing j.staunton@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk