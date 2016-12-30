Carl Campbell murder: Two men in court over West Bromwich shooting

Two men appeared in court again today over the murder of Carl Campbell, who was shot in his head near West Bromwich High Street.

Mohammed Humza, 19, and Vikesh Chauhan, appeared via video link at Wolverhampton Crown Court this morning.

Shots were fired into the stationary Ford Fiesta that Mr Campbell, 33, had been sitting in on Dartmouth Street, close to the junction of High Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused are also jointly charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a Smith and Wesson handgun and the attempted murder of Rakesh Tony, who was also in the car at the time.3

In this morning's short hearing they spoke only to confirm their names.

They will next appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 26 and a trial date has been set for June 28.

The pair, who are from the West Bromwich area but of no fixed abode, have been remanded in custody.

Mr Campbell had links to the Wolverhampton area.