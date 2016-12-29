West Bromwich murder: Staff describe battling in vain to save shooting victim's life

A barmaid has told how staff and customers tried in vain to save the life of a man as he lay dying after being shot in broad daylight in West Bromwich town centre.

Brave Stacey Adderley cradled the victim’s head while her mother, pub landlady Katherine Picken, 50, tried to resuscitate him and a pastor held the dying man’s hand.

A murder investigation has been launched into the shooting on Dartmouth Street, outside Strollers pub, on Tuesday afternoon.

The 33-year-old victim who was the front-seat passenger, is believed to have been shot through the rear window of a stationary car yards from the junction with the High Street.

Ms Adderley, 30, was preparing to leave the pub to go shopping when she heard shots ring out at around 2.30pm. “At first I thought it was fireworks.

“We heard ‘pop, pop, pop’ but my mother, who was upstairs, screamed that someone had been shot and to get the kids upstairs quickly.

“There were about 10 people, if that, in the pub at the time and everyone piled outside. When we saw what had happened, several people phoned 999 and the ambulance people talked us through what to do.

"They told us to take the injured man out of the car and lay him on the pavement. It was a struggle because although he wasn’t big, it was a heavy weight.

“The driver of the car was distraught but he did what he could to help. He and my mom took it in turns to give the man chest compressions. They did that till the paramedics came, which seemed to take forever, but you could see it was no use.”

The mother-of-three said she acted on automatic pilot but added people were left badly shaken in the aftermath of their ordeal, including her mother, who only took over the pub in August.

“My mom threw up afterwards from a combination of what she’d seen and the fact she hadn’t been able to save him. She feels very badly about that,” said Ms Adderley, of Winson Green, Birmingham. Whoever he was, he was somebody’s son. It was horrible, and the way he was killed was cowardly.

“Some people were filming it on their mobile phones, it was disgraceful, I shouted at them to go away.”

The victim, who was dressed in black track suit bottoms and a black top, was declared dead at the scene.

Dartmouth Road was cordoned off, and later police also blocked off a stretch of Dagger Lane, at the back of Sandwell General Hospital. Two men, aged 19 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of murder in Daggers Lane. They remain in police custody.