West Bromwich murder: Tributes paid as victim named locally as Carl Campbell

Witnesses have described the dramatic moment police caught two men suspected of shooting a man dead in West Bromwich - as the murder victim was named locally as Carl Campbell.

The 33-year-old victim is thought to have links to Wolverhampton.

He died from a gunshot wound to his head following the attack at the junction of Dartmouth Street and High Street.

Police were continuing to question the men today as they made a fresh appeal after seizing a car half a mile away.

Staff at the Strollers pub came to his aid, but Mr Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers, who were yesterday searching the area facing the pub, have since arrested two men, aged 19 and 24, on suspicion of Mr Campbell’s murder.

They were detained half a mile away in Daggers Lane a short time after the shooting at 2.30pm on Tuesday – with residents yesterday speaking of dramatic police chase.

Officers have now appealed to the public for information on a car – a grey Audi Q5 – which they believe was involved in the shooting.

The vehicle was recovered in Kiniths Crescent, off Daggers Lane.

Yesterday, more than 30 officers searched for evidence in Daggers Lane and at a cordoned off area outside the pub in Dartmouth Street.

Part of Daggers Lane was cordoned off, along with Kiniths Crescent, as police also stepped up patrols in the area.

Detective Inspector Martin Slevin, who is leading the inquiry, said: “The scene of the shooting remains cordoned off while we continue forensic examinations and we are conducting house to house enquiries.

"A man has lost his life in broad daylight so I would ask anyone who has information to assist us in establishing what happened yesterday afternoon to contact my team urgently.

“We have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents, however we do believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public.”

Tributes were also paid to Mr Campbell on social media.

Jamma Hussain said: “RIP Carl, so sad. Saw you a few days ago, thoughts with your family x” Zara Michele said: “Such sad news. RIP Crumbles. My heart goes out to all his family and friends xx”

Karen Johnson said: “So very sorry to hear of this, very sad news, so young.”

Yesterday, residents living in Daggers Lane told of the drama after witnessing police chase three men, catching two of them.

One person who lived in Daggers Lane, who did not wish to be named, said: “I watched as a police officer was chasing three men and one darted up my neighbour’s garden.

"He was then caught by another officer who detained him at the bottom of Daggers Lane. Then the other man crossed over the road and he was still being chased.”

He said the man was then seen being led away in handcuffs from a property. He added: “Police with dogs were then going in and out of driveways – I’ve never seen anything like it before down here.”

Another resident added: “There was a lot of noise and commotion and then loads of police just descended on the road, I just thought ‘what the hell is happening’.

At the scene of the shooting residents and traders also yesterday spoke of their shock.

Raan Akhtar, aged 37, said: “I’ve not had something like this before so close to home.”

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance staff arrived to find a man in cardiac arrest after being shot in the head.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of bystanders and ambulance staff nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead on scene.”