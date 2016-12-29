Walsall shooting: Pair arrested over attempted murder on Christmas Day are bailed

Two men arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been bailed – as a man from Walsall remains in a critical condition following a shooting on Christmas Day.

Police were called out to Farmstead Close, in Palfrey, at 8.30pm on December 25 after a 26-year-old man was shot in the abdomen.

An ambulance, MERIT trauma doctor and paramedic area support officer were also called to the scene.

Two men, aged 24 and 19, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident and have been released on bail while enquiries continue, West Midlands Police confirmed yesterday.

Detective Inspector Toni Naylor from Force CID said: “We are still asking anyone who saw what happened to come forward so that we can establish how the man came about his injuries.”

West Midlands Police spokeswoman Deb Edmonds said the victim remained in a ‘critical condition’ in hospital after being given trauma care at the scene.

She said: “Two men have been arrested after a man from Walsall was taken to hospital on Christmas Day suffering from a gunshot wound.

“The two men, aged 24 and 19, were arrested on Tuesday and have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.”

Meanwhile, residents living on the small cul-de-sac spoke yesterday of their shock and confusion over what had happened.

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said she and her family heard a gun-shot while celebrating Christmas together, before seeing a ‘large group’ of men and women outside.

She said: “We were all inside, playing card games and having a drink at the time, enjoying Christmas. We heard a huge bang outside and initially thought it was a firework because of the time of year it is, but then we heard people outside shouting for an ambulance to be called.

“My mother had a look outside and saw a large group of young men and women crowding around one man who looked like he was hurt.

“We didn’t want to go outside because we didn’t want to get involved, it looked like a nasty situation and because our street is so small we could see that it didn’t look like a neighbour who had been hurt or was involved.”