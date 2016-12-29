Pair caught riding bikes on M6 Toll

Two teenage cyclists were stopped by traffic police as they rode along the M6 Toll Road near Lichfield.

It was the second time in just two days that officers from the Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) had stopped cyclists riding along motorways at night.

The cyclists, who were stopped at about 10pm on Tuesday night, were uninjured but warned of their further conduct on the roads. It is illegal for bikes to be used on motorways.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: “Our colleagues at CMPG frequently come across individuals who are undertaking unsafe actions on the motorway network.

“They employ a proportionate response for any incident and in this case they spoke to the individuals and ensured that they were safely taken off the motorway and allowed to continue their journey.

“In this case, the safety of the individuals was paramount – rather than any crime being committed.”

On Boxing Day officers stopped a cyclist who was riding along with no lights, no helmet and no reflective clothes on the M54 in Shropshire at about 11pm.

CMPG tweeted on Monday: “No lights, no helmet, no reflective gear, no brakes, no brains.”

In May a cyclist riding along the M3 died after his bike was hit by a car.

The 52-year-old man was killed after the collision with an Audi A4 near Fleet Services in Hampshire.

All bicycles, pedestrians and horse riders are banned from motorways under Rule 253 of the Highway Code.

And in March a cyclist who was filmed riding his bike along the M25 as he tried to get to Heathrow Airport at 6am was fined £50.

He was spotted by traffic cameras between junctions 11 and 14. Highways England said the cyclist was ‘irresponsible and could have caused a serious incident’.

Footage showed him crossing the carriageway before being stopped by traffic officers.

Officers say the dangers of riding on motorways are enormous, even if the cyclist is tucked into the hard shoulder.