Girl, 15, grabbed by man in Dudley

Police are searching for a man who grabbed a 15-year-old girl by the neck and put a hand over her mouth.

The teenage victim was making her way home along the High Street, in Dudley, when she became aware of a man following her.

On Queen’s Cross, the man grabbed her by the neck and put his hand over her mouth just before 11pm on November 5.

The teenager was able to break free and run home, where she alerted police.

The man is described as mixed race and aged 17-19 years old.

He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket with the hood up and had a black face covering with a cannabis leaf on it.

Anyone with details on the attack should contact Sergeant Leighton Shingles on l.shingles@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk