Carl Campbell murder: Man shot in West Bromwich street was jailed for death of pensioner

A murder victim shot in the head as he sat in a car had been jailed for killing a pensioner by driving dangerously.

Carl Campbell, formerly of Wolverhampton, was shot dead in West Bromwich town centre in broad daylight.

Mohammed Humza, 19, and 24-year-old Vikesh Chauhan, both of no fixed abode, appeared before Dudley magistrates yesterday charged with the murder.

Campbell, 33, was killed on Tuesday after shots were fired into a stationary Ford Fiesta he was in on Dartmouth Street, close to the junction of High Street.

In 2009, he was jailed for six years after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Showing no remorse, he swore at an Express & Star photographer outside court and gave a one-finger gesture. At the time he lived in Low Hill, Wolverhampton.

Campbell, then 26, knocked down Tipton great-grandfather Clarence Elwin, 92, in June 2008 – then tried to cover his tracks by claiming his car had been stolen.

When he was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Judge John Warner said the bogus story was a ‘considerable aggravating factor’ in the sentence. Mr Elwin, known as Joe, was knocked down in Gospel Oak Road, Tipton, near his home while walking his dog. His beloved Yorkshire terrier Zach was killed instantly.

The 92-year-old former rail worker died almost five months later, having battled multiple injuries. His family said he had been in perfect health before the collision.

Witnesses said they had seen Campbell driving at speeds of around 50mph before and after the collision.

Due to his speed Campbell, who had previous convictions for driving related offences including drink-driving and driving whilst disqualified, ‘had no time to avoid the accident’. The car was found the next day near Brewood with damage to the door lock and the ignition cabling exposed.

Prosecutor James Dunstan said: “He (Campbell) called police the next day to say he had returned from Liverpool to say his car had been stolen. He then went on to make a false statement.”

Gurdeep Garcha, defending, said Campbell offered his ‘sincere apologies’ and condolences to Mr Elwin’s family.

Humza and Chauhan have both also been charged with possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a Smith and Wesson handgun and the attempted murder of Rakesh Tony.They have been remanded in custody and are both due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court today.