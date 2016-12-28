West Bromwich murder: Two arrested after passenger shot dead in town centre

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot dead in broad daylight in West Bromwich town centre.

The local men, aged 19 and 24, were detained yesterday after a car passenger was shot at around 2.30pm, police announced this afternoon.

A grey Audi Q5 believed to have been involved in the shooting has been recovered in Kiniths Crescent and detectives are now appealing for anyone who saw the car in West Bromwich High Street driving away from Dartmouth Road just after 2.30pm to come forward.

The arrests were made a short time after the murder in Dagger Lane, where there was a police presence today.

A post mortem was being held this afternoon.

Det Insp Martin Slevin said today: "The scene of the shooting remains cordoned off while we continue forensic examinations and we are conducting house to house enquiries.

"A man has lost his life in broad daylight so I would ask anyone who has information to assist us in establishing what happened yesterday afternoon to contact my team urgently.

"We have increased patrols in the area to reassure residents, however we do believe this to be a targeted attack and there is no risk to the general public."

Last night, the Ford Fiesta where the victim had been a passenger while it was stationary was taken away from the scene.

