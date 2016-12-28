Man seriously injured in Christmas Day shooting

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was shot in Walsall on Christmas Day.

The 26-year-old was rushed to hospital after being shot in the abdomen at around 8.30pm on Sunday, police confirmed today.

The shooting happened at a house in Farmstead Close - a small residential cul-de-sac in Palfrey.

Detectives investigating the shooting have been carrying out house-to-house, CCTV and forensic enquiries at the scene, while the victim remains in a serious condition in hospital.

Det Insp Toni Naylor from West Midlands Police CID said: "Enquiries are on-going into what led up to the incident on Sunday night. The man remains in a serious condition in hospital."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman added: “We were called at 8.26pm on Christmas Day.

"We had an ambulance, a MERIT trauma doctor and a paramedic area support officer there. We treated a man in his 20s with a serious injury. He was given trauma care on scene before being taken to hospital.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.