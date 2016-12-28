2016: Take a look back at some of the biggest stories of the year

An alarming rise in knife crime was an issue that repeatedly dominated headlines in the Black Country and Staffordshire this year.

A spate of attacks towards the end of the year sparked an admission from West Midlands Police’s top officer that the force needed to rethink how it tackled knife-related incidents.

The issue was brought into focus in October – when there were eight knife attacks across the region.

Chief Constable David Thompson told the Express & Star last month that knife crime incidents can no longer be seen as a ‘gang type phenomenon’ and are linked to a wider use of blades.

He revealed his worries more youngsters are now carrying knives as ‘fashion accessories’ and getting used to carrying weapons at an early age.

A man in his 20s was knifed at Smethwick Galton Bridge station earlier this month, while in October a 16-year-old boy was stabbed at a bus station in Wolverhampton and two men were critically injured after a double stabbing in Brownhills.

A five-day period earlier in October saw five knife attacks.

An 18-year-old was knifed in a street in Walsall, while 24-year-old Mansoor Mahmood was stabbed to death in Brierley Hill, and there was also a stabbing on a bus in West Bromwich.

Meanwhile two men were knifed in separate incidents in Lower Gornal and Sedgley – then later in the same week a 19-year-old was slashed in a West Bromwich flat.

In September 23-year-old Mircea Gheorghe Cozmiuc was stabbed to death in Whitmore Reans, Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson has asked Mr Thompson to outline the steps the force was taking to tackle knife crime – and the PCC also set up a commission to look at gangs and violence to tackle the root causes of knife crime.

Mr Jamieson also achieved a notable success this year as zombie knives were banned in the country - following a campaign sparked by an investigation by the Express & Star.

In August another Express & Star investigation revealed the shocking state of prisons in Staffordshire and across the country.

This found that violence was at unprecedented levels, along with uncovered serious staffs shortages, and heard from prison officers who feared for their lives.

Mark Fairhurst, who sits on the National Executive Committee for the Prisoner Officers Association, described the current situation in prisons as ‘horrendous’.

He spoke of the pressures that prison officers are under and warned of a ‘perfect storm’ as prisoners are left to their own devices with a shortage of staff.

Another shocking 2016 story was the appalling court case surrounding the death of tragic tot Joshua Millinson.

His father, Daniel Sanzone, was convicted of abusing and then murdering his newborn baby by shaking him to death at their Wolverhampton home.

The three-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court featured some horrific details.

Medical examinations revealed during the trial that some of Joshua’s fractures were likely suffered on a date prior to the fatal assault, which led to charges of child cruelty.

His brain injuries were likened to the kind seen in a major road accident and had characteristics commonly associated with a baby being shaken. Sanzone, of Whitburn Close, Pendeford, was handed a lifetime jail term with a minimum of 15 years.

Judge Robert Jay QC said Sanzone had shown no evidence of remorse and told the 23-year-old to reflect on his ‘cowardness and moral viciousness’.

Joshua’s mother, Zoe Howell, 19, was found not guilty of allowing his death to happen.

Another disturbing court case surrounded the death of Smethwick music shop owner Tanveer Iqbal, whose body was found in the boot of his own car.

His former lover Zatoon Bibi, aged 37, of Bridgeburn Road, Bartley Green was jailed for life with a minimum of 27 years for murdering Mr Iqbal.

Her ex-husband Gul Nawaz, 44, of Roway Lane, Oldbury, who was also involved in the killing ,was locked up for a minimum of 25 years. Their 16-year-old son Kashim Nawaz will be detained for a minimum of six years.

Mr Iqbal’s body was found dumped in his car in Edgbaston in February after he went missing on his birthday. He was killed after his relationship with ‘selfish and manipulative’ Bibi hit the buffers.

Terrorists continued to carry out strikes at sites across the globe this year.

ISIS carried out three coordinated bombings in Brussels in March – killing at least 32 and injuring at least 250.

Then in June the terror group claimed responsibility for attacking Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, killing 45 and injuring around 230.

At the Old Bailey in London the threat of terrorism much closer to home was revealed.

Three members of a Black Country terror cell who plotted to smuggle unborn babies and children into Syria were jailed for a total of 17-and-a-half years earlier this year, with a fourth avoiding prison.

Ayman Shaukat, aged 28, of Pargeter Street; Alex Nash, 22, of Bentley Road; Kerry Thomason, 24, whose address was not disclosed for legal reasons; and Lorna Moore, 34, of Glebe Street; all from Walsall, were sentenced to terms ranging between two years suspended imprisonment and 10 years in jail.

Judge Charles Wide QC said the defendants were either ‘dedicated to terrorism and violent jihad’ or had helped those who were.

The story took an unexpected twist as Moore’s husband Sajid Aslam, who is wanted by MI5 and West Midlands Police’s Counter Terrorism Unit, wrote a letter to the Express & Star.

British authorities believe Aslam is operating in Syria, but he told this newspaper he is living and working as a teacher in Turkey.

One of 2015’s biggest Midlands stories also hit the headlines again this year, as Alton Towers operator Merlin was fined £5 million after admitting a health and safety breach which resulted in the Smiler Crash.

Two teenagers – Vicky Balch, then 19, and Leah Washington, then 17 – each lost a leg in the collision in June 2015 which ‘changed the lives of some of those injured in the most dramatic way’, according to a judge.

The horror crash also left three others seriously injured, including Wednesbury mother Chanda Chauhan.

Judge Michael Chambers QC said it had been a ‘needless and avoidable’ 90mph accident.

The company was fined after the court heard that an engineer ‘felt pressure’ to get Smiler back into service after it developed a fault shortly before the devastating crash.

Judge Chambers QC called the accident a ‘catastrophic failure’ by the company involving basic health and safety measures.

He said the ‘obvious shambles of what occurred’ could have been ‘easily avoided’ and those involved ‘were fortunate not to have been killed or bled to death’.

Miss Balch, Miss Washington, fellow front-row passengers Joe Pugh and Daniel Thorpe, and Chandaben Chauhan, who was sitting in the second row, were all seriously injured.

The most ferocious blaze of 2016 saw 50 firefighters called to Global Hygiene on the Astonfields Industrial Estate in Stafford in March.

They battled to stop a massive blaze spreading to 40,000 litres of oil.

One person was inside the warehouse as the fire broke out, but they were evacuated safely and treated for minor burns.

The inferno kept emergency services occupied for most of the day.

Two hundred pupils from St Patrick’s School on Marston Road were evacuated, as were all homes and properties within a 50-metre radius of the blaze.

It later emerged Global Hygiene had no environmental permit at the site and Environment Agency chiefs are investigating if one was needed for the amount of oil stored.

Work to clear up the site is ongoing, while no cause for the blaze has ever been decided.

The world of football was stunned when former Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson died after being Tasered by police during a fracas outside his father’s home in Telford.

Atkinson, 48, fondly remembered for his stunning goal against Wimbledon in 1992, died about 90 minutes after he was hit by a taser in Meadow Close, Trench, in August.

Police had been called during the early hours of the morning following reports of a disturbance outside his father Ernest’s home.

Two police officers responded to the call, and one of them discharged a Taser. Atkinson fell to the ground and became unwell, and an ambulance was called.

He was pronounced dead at Telford’s Princess Royal Hospital.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission placed two officers under criminal investigation. They were also suspended and served them with ‘gross misconduct’ notices.

In Birmingham the most shocking incident occurred in July when five foreign workers were crushed to death when a wall collapsed at a recycling plant. All five men were pronounced dead at the scene following the incident at Hawkeswood Metal Recycling in Nechells.