Yob pulls machete from his trousers during second attack on woman in her home

A man burst into a woman’s home armed with a machete after attacking her there four days earlier.

Jason Scarborough first attacked the woman, who he knew, at her home on September 2.

Holding her by the throat after barging into the property, he demanded money before leaving.

Under the conditions of a non-molestation order Scarborough was barred from being there in the first place.

But he returned on September 6 – this time armed with the machete.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court, Mr Geoffrey Dann, prosecuting, said: “He barged into the address and then demanded money.

"He pulled a machete from his trousers and told her he would not leave until he got the money.”

Scarborough took the woman’s iPhone and punched a storage cupboard before leaving, the court heard.

Scarborough, aged 24, admitted two counts of assault and possessing an offensive weapon at Walsall Magistrates’ Court on November 3.

He denied one count of criminal damage and two counts of breaking a non-molestation order but was convicted by magistrates on the same day.

At that time Scarborough, of Livingstone Road, Bloxwich, was already in prison for a string of offences, including an assault, last year.

During the latest sentencing hearing the crown court heard he had been at HMP Birmingham when trouble flared on December 16 and had been moved to HMP Holme House in County Durham.

He appeared in court via video-link and read a letter out, saying: “It has been four months now and there has not been a day when I have not thought of what I have done. I am sorry and remorseful and I want to thank you for taking time to listen to me.”

For Scarborough, Mr Jasvir Mann said: “He was looked after as a baby, has grown up in the care system and went into semi-independent living when he reached the age of 16 years of age.”

Recorder Michael Burrows QC gave him a six-month jail term suspended for 18 months, telling the defendant he had been ‘lucky and will be going home’.

Scarborough must undertake 40 days work as part of a rehabilitation activity requirement and must also complete 150 hours unpaid work.

Following his release, he will need to attend Walsall Probation Office on January 4.