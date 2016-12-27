West Bromwich murder: Man killed in town centre shooting

A man has been shot dead in West Bromwich today prompting police to launch a murder investigation.

Police have swarmed over the scene off the town's High Street following the fatal shooting this afternoon.

Officers were called to Dartmouth Street at the junction with High Street in the town centre at 2.36pm following reports of a shooting.

A man, aged in his 30s, who was a passenger in a stationary vehicle, suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post mortem will take place in due course.

Dartmouth Street, close to the former West Bromwich Building Society headquaters and the Strollers pub, remains closed off tonight.

Forensic teams have been at the scene.

Bystanders were kept behind police tape close by the Strollers pub.

An air ambulance was seen landing close by on a car park in Bratt Street following the incident.

Interactive map of the scene

Detective Inspector Martin Slevin from Force CID said: "The investigation is at an early stage, my officers are currently carrying out enquiries at the scene and house to house and CCTV.

"There will also be extra reassurance patrols in the local area.

"I would appeal for anyone who was in West Bromwich and who saw what happened or who has information to contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers confidentially on 0800 555 111."