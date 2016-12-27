Pensioner is jailed for dealing cocaine in Bloxwich

A pensioner previously jailed for trying to smuggle cocaine into the UK has been locked up again for street dealing.

Raymond Cooper, aged 71, was stopped twice in Bloxwich and claimed both times that he had drugs because he was controlling a friend’s habit.

The dealer was previously jailed for five years in Costa Rica after cocaine strapped to him was found by custom officers just before he boarded a flight to London in 2009.

And on July 26 in Victoria Avenue, Bloxwich, police searched a car he had been in and found 16 wraps of cocaine, worth £160, and three wraps of heroin, worth £30.

He also had another two wraps of drugs, worth about £20, on him.

Cooper was bailed but then stopped again in St John’s Court, Bloxwich, on October 19.

Officers found another 14 wraps of cocaine, worth £140, and 10 wraps of heroin, with a value of £100, in another car he had been in.

He also had £100 cash in his trousers.

Officers found a mobile phone which contained text messages from people requesting ‘B’ for ‘brown’ – or heroin – and ‘W’ for ‘white’ – or cocaine.

Defending Cooper, of St John’s Court, Mr Will Rose said Cooper intervened in his friend’s life because she was a prostitute and that he had wanted to limit the amount of drugs she was taking.

He told Wolverhampton Crown Court that Cooper had been motivated by ‘altruism and trying to turn [the woman’s] life around’.

Cooper admitted four counts of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

He was jailed for three years and six months. He must also pay a £170 surcharge.