facebook icon twitter icon
expressandstar.com
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

'No lights, no helmet, no brains': Police stop CYCLIST at night on the M54

Police officers were astonished when they stopped a pedal cyclist on the M54 in Shropshire. Despite it being pitch black, the hapless cyclist had no lights, no helmet, no reflective gear and no brakes.

M54 stock

The Central Motorway Police Group, which covers the stretch of motorway in the county, stopped the cyclist on the hard shoulder in Telford shortly after 11pm on Boxing Day.

Officers tweeted:

It comes after a lorry driver was given a suspended sentence after a motorist had to stop him from driving the wrong way down the M54.

Jaromir Kucera, from the Czech Republic, was also banned from the road for three years after he was seen heading to the M54 on the wrong side of a motorway link road in Telford.

He only stopped when worried drivers in the area decided to block his path.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "'No lights, no helmet, no brains': Police stop CYCLIST at night on the M54 "

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.