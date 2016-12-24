Shotgun fired at bus in Walsall leaving passenger in need of surgery

A passenger was left needing surgery after a shotgun was fired at a bus in Walsall, it was revealed today.

The window of the number 4 Diamond bus shattered when the gun was fired from the street on November 22, but police initially believed a phone explosion had caused the blast.

The man was talking on his phone as the bus travelled down Weston Street in Palfrey when the window shattered at around 7.45pm.

He was taken to hospital but was unable to account for what happened.

The real cause of the injuries was only revealed after surgery, when tests showed metal fragments lodged in the man's head and ear were shotgun pellets.

Police are now investigating the incident and are appealing for anyone who was on the bus at the time, saw anything suspicious on Weston Road or has any other information to come forward.

Pc Martin Williams said: "Although it was not immediately clear what had happened, this is an extremely serious incident, and we are committed to finding the person responsible.

"We are still piecing together the circumstances and would urge anyone with information to get in touch with my team.

If you saw anything - regardless of how insignificant you think it may be - and have not yet spoken to us, I would ask you to give me a call."

Information can be passed directly to PC Williams by calling 101 or emailing martin.m.williams@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.