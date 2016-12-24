£44,000 benefits fraud spared jail for sake of her child

A mother who fiddled benefits to make ends meet has been spared jail for the sake of her child.

Stephanie Hodgetts made false claims and illegally pocketed almost £44,000 in four years before the racket was uncovered.

The 31-year-old collected income support, council tax benefit and tax credits to which she was not entitled from June 2010 to June 2014, Wolverhampton Crown Court was told.

Hodgetts lied when she filled in application forms, claiming to be a lone parent when, in reality, she was living with her partner – and married him in 2013 while committing the crime. He is also the father of her child.

“This was fraudulent from the outset,” disclosed Mr Andrew Wallace, prosecuting.

“When she was interviewed by investigators she initially claimed that the pair could not afford to live together but later admitted the truth.”

Mr David Iles, defending, said: “She got herself into debt, had little or no money and filled in claim forms for benefits to which she was not entitled.”

He said that her husband worked away from home in Reading during the week and she had recently found part time employment as a schools meal supervisor. She was paying back the money at the rate of £220-a-month.

Mr Iles continued: “An immediate custodial sentence would punish her but would impact on her young daughter and her employment which in turn would affect her ability to repay.”

Hodgetts from Queens Road, Smethwick pleaded guilty to receiving £43,935 as a result of dishonest representation and knowingly being engaged in fraudulent activity. She was given a 12-month sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Marcus Tregilgas-Davey said: “People who behave like you give a very bad name to those who are genuinely in need of lawful benefits. It leads to them being publicly vilified.

“Many people are suffering financial hardship but the vast majority to not resort to breaking the law as you did.

“However I will suspend your prison sentence for the sake of your child. It is better for you to keep your job and repay the money.”