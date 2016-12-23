Boy, 16, locked up after gun held to woman's head in terrifying armed robbery

A 16-year-old who took part in a terrifying armed robbery of a couple by the banks of a canal in the Black Country has been sentenced to three years youth custody.

The young couple’s ordeal lasted over an hour after the defendant and three other men approached them while they were taking shelter from rain under a bridge in Netherton, Dudley.

At one point the victims were even marched along the towpath while the four males, including the defendant who was just 15 at the time, passed what may have been a real gun between them.

The trauma began at around 7.30pm on November 23 last year, when the mobile phone of the male victim went off as the group passed. The weapon was produced as he was ordered to hand over his phone.

To achieve their ends the group kicked and hit the man all over his body, including hitting him with the butt of the handgun, Wolverhampton Crown Court heard.

After ordering him to empty his pockets, they discovered that he had keys to a motorbike, and used further force until he disclosed where the bike was parked.

They also took his PIN number and mobile phone.

They then turned to his girlfriend and threatened her with the gun.

“At one point the barrel was touching her forehead,” said Miss Michelle Heeley, prosecuting.

She was asked for her Facebook profile and, out of fear gave it to them, as well as her iPhone, PIN number and £20 cash.

Using the stolen PIN numbers this defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and another one of the group went to a nearby cash machine and withdrew £250.

However this turned out to be the teenager’s downfall, as he was identified via camera footage at the cash machine.

Ms Heeley said that although the gun was never discovered, and the defendant had been charged with possession of an imitation weapon, there were indications that it was real.

“One was heard by the victims saying I don’t want it in my bag, it’s loaded,” she added.

Defending the youth, Mr William Dudley argued that it could not be proved whether or not it was an imitation gun, and said that his client was subjected to ‘peer group pressure’.

“He knows what he did was wrong and what he got himself into was wrong, and acknowledges the effects,” said Mr Dudley.

Judge Simon Ward passed a sentence of three years detention for two offences of robbery and one of possession of an imitation firearm which the youth, now aged 16, had admitted.

A statement made by the male victim was read out by Judge Ward which stated: “I thought this could be the moment I die.”