Spilled milk leaves drivers upset as M6 tanker crash causes delays

Drivers on the M6 were twice brought to a standstill this morning after a tanker spilled milk across the motorway.

There were delays southbound throughout rush hour as workers scrambled to clear the road near the M54 at Junction 10a.

Milk could be seen across the three-lane carriageway after the tanker collided with a HGV shortly before 7am

As a result, the whole of the southbound road was halted at 7.15am before traffic was allowed to skim past in all but one lane from 7.30am.

However, just as traffic began to flow as normal, drivers were again brought to a standstill just before 10am while a sweeper and gritter treated the road.

Highways England thanked motorists for their patience and warned them to expect delays back to Junction 11 for Cannock and the M54.

All lanes were back open by 10.20am.