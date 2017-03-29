West Midlands' top cop hits out at idea civilians could become chief constables

The region’s highest ranking police officer has hit out at suggestions civilians could be allowed to become chief constables in a major shake-up of policing.

A report in a national newspaper yesterday said business leaders, army veterans and senior civil servants could be invited to become chief constables under Government plans.

Forces are currently run by police officers who have risen through the ranks.

The chief constable at West Midlands Police, Dave Thompson, said the radical change would be unthinkable and questioned whether outsiders would have enough knowledge and experience for the role.

He also referred to last week’s terror attack in Westminster and subsequent police raids in Birmingham and stressed experience of policing was vital. It has been suggested that letting people in with no prior background in policing could boost talent and experience of chief constables.

Chief Constable Thompson said on Twitter: “After the last few days one would think this unthinkable. Anyway, I fancy being an admiral, are we doing that too? Surely the same issue?!

“There is a shortage of senior post applicants and a consultation needs to address this. Overseas chiefs can apply but none appointed.

“Policing is one of the most socially mobile professions. Being talented does not mean went to the right school, university etc” According to the report, a consultation on the plans began last week with the National Police Chiefs Council and College of Policing.

A change in legislation could allow those from a variety of professions, including the military, teaching and medicine, to apply.

Steve White, chairman of the Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file officers, said he was against the move as chief constables required ‘first-hand experience of responding in an operational capacity to incidents they would not encounter in any other walk of life’.

The move would be the latest reform in policing to give outsiders a role in the running of forces. In 2012, elected police and crime commissioners, mostly with political backgrounds, were introduced to work alongside chief constables.