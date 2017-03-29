Morris Minor transformed into hearse by Cannock couple

It is a unique spin on a classic British car.

This Morris Minor Traveller has been transformed from humble day-to-day motor to a hearse.

It is the first of its kind in the UK.

Trudy, as the car is known, has been transporting car fans on their fitting final journey since 2011 after a Staffordshire couple embarked on an 18-month mission to overhaul the car.

Andrew and Judith Bywater, from Cannock, are Trudy’s owners – and say they are ‘living the dream’.

The move was sparked by Mrs Bywater’s part-time job as an organist at a crematorium and helped resurrect their struggling business.

For decades the couple have been restoring cars and used to provide a different white Morris Minor for wedding hire, transporting more than 200 couples.

In 2006, Mr Bywater left his job to turn his attention to their business full-time.

But he nearly regretted the move after the 2008 financial crash, which saw the couple from Cannock Road, Heath Hayes, record a noticeable drop in bookings.

Mr Bywater, 57, said: “We saw a drop off – weddings were one of the outgoings that got deferred by people. We were left thinking of what alternative income we could make to do with classic cars.”

They came up with an off-beat plan using some ‘lateral thinking’ to try to get the business up and running.

It was 51-year-old Mrs Bywater’s role at Stafford Crematorium – where she had worked for more than 30 years – which inspired the idea.

Mr Bywater said: “It seemed to make sense with what my wife does but originally we weren’t sure a coffin would fit.

“After a bit of lateral thinking, I thought I could take out the front seat. It took a lot of careful measuring and tweaking – we had one chance to cut the deck.

"We bought the Traveller from Colmore Depot in West Bromwich and the coffin deck from a Mercedes which was going to race at Hednesford Hills, so it’s all local.

“I haven’t got a very big garage so all the work I’ve done is done on the drive, so there’s been a lot of weather watching.”

The Morris Minor debuted in London in September 1948 – and it is customary for them to be given female names.

Trudy was built and registered in 1965 and bought as a run-down wreck by Mr Bywater in 2009. In 2011, following a £15,000 transformation the couple began their new venture.

It has since been used for 47 funerals. Most have been local, but they have also gone as far afield as Swindon. Mr Bywater said: “We’ve turned a hobby into a business, we are living the dream.

“It’s something we love doing. There’s an increased trend in funerals being a celebration of life more than a down key affair. You see coffins being carried by VW Camper vans and motorcycles too.”

So who wants their final journey to be in a Morris Minor?

Mr Bywater believes it appeals to a large demographic.

He said: “We had to think about marketing it tastefully in the beginning. While some people have seemed a bit uncomfortable with the idea, the majority are very positive. It seems to be about 50/50 in terms of car enthusiasts and people who like the character of the car.

“It was the people’s car from the 1950s and 1960s virtually, so it’s got a nostalgic attachment for a lot. It’s also eco friendly, largely made of wood, so it appeals to another audience too.”

Now the hearse will be on display at the NEC this weekend. Car enthusiasts will have a chance to see the unique twist on a British classic motor at Birmingham’s NEC this weekend.

After narrowly missing out on top spot in the car enthusiasts’ ‘Practical Classics’ magazine’s restorer of the year vote, the magazine’s editor, Danny Hopkins, asked if the couple could take along the car, which costs from £450 upwards to hire.

For more information on Trudy, go to morrisminorhearse.co.uk.