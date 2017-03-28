Mother jailed after disturbing neighbours by playing Ed Sheeran song at top volume on loop

A mother of three has been jailed after disturbing her neighbours by playing an Ed Sheeran song at top volume over and over again.

Sonia Bryce blighted next-door neighbour Clare Tidmarsh’s peace with the incessant din from her home in Howe Crescent, Willenhall.

And ‘the straw that broke the camel’s back’ came when Miss Bryce played ‘Shape of You’ on a loop for about half an hour.

Judge Philip Gregory said Mrs Tidmarsh, her husband and five children endured a ‘wholly unacceptable level of disturbance through loud noise involving music, shouting, swearing and banging – time and time again – emanating from Miss Bryce’s home’.

Miss Bryce’s landlords, Walsall Housing Group Ltd, secured a court order barring her from creating a nuisance or annoyance.

But she had been repeatedly arrested for breaching that injunction and was handed a six-week jail term last December.

She was released in February, but once again found herself in hot water after Mrs Tidmarsh complained.

The case came before Judge Gregory at Walsall County Court as Miss Bryce’s landlords demanded that she be jailed again.

Mrs Tidmarsh said her life had been plagued by ‘numerous comings and goings at her neighbour’s property’ – with continuous ‘loud music, shouting and swearing’.

She had kept a detailed ‘diary of events’ listing the racket from her next door neighbour’s home, said the judge.

She also installed CCTV ‘in an attempt to control the behaviour of Miss Bryce’.

The judge said Miss Bryce had ‘displayed ungovernable animosity’ to her neighbour and had committed four further breaches of the injunction in February.

She denied playing the music, insisting that ‘she doesn’t even like’ his songs.

The judge, however, rejected her evidence. “I am satisfied that this occurred, and in behaving in that way Miss Bryce breached the order,” he said.

Mrs Tidmarsh told the judge felt driven to take the drastic step of quitting her semi-detached home and renting it out to get away from her neighbour.

Miss Bryce accused Mrs Tidmarsh of goading her and claimed she was only moving out because she needed a bigger home. But the judge said the Tidmarsh family were ‘perfectly decent people’.

Jailing her for eight weeks, the judge added: “You have displayed nothing but violent animosity towards your neighbour, and I am quite convinced that you do not care.

“Everybody is entitled to live in a degree of peace and quiet with the usual give and take of society, but you do not behave like a civilised person, and you have got to learn that you will.”