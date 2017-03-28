Diamond twins married on same day celebrate 60 years with sweethearts

There was a double dose of love in the air when twins Mary and Connie wed their sweethearts.

That’s because the inseparable sisters said ‘I do’ together in a double wedding in Walsall.

And now, sixty years on, they are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversaries.

Mary and Henry Smith and Connie and Desmond Stanfield were married at St John’s Church in Pleck on March 23, 1957. And the sisters remain just as close – even in the literal sense as they live in the same street just a few doors away from each other.

The sisters, aged 81, grew up in Gower Street in Pleck, and still meet up every single day of the week.

“Because we’re twins we do everything together,” said Mary.

Mary said: “But it’s an unusual thing for twins to celebrate a diamond anniversary and both live in the same street all these years later.”

Connie echoed her sister’s sentiments, saying: “We wanted to get married on the same day because we’re twins.”

Connie and Desmond met on a blind date which was set up by one of her work friends. He whisked her off on his old motorbike and the rest, as they say, is history.

They have three sons Stephen, 59, Mark, 52, and Alan, 44, as well as five granddaughters and four grandchildren.

Desmond, 82, added: “We celebrated the anniversary with a big party at our house and Henry and Mary had a separate party at the pub. It was a great evening and celebration.”

Mary met Henry at a dance hall. When he spotted her across the room he knew she was the one.

They went on to have four boys Neil, 41, John, 46, Wayne, 51, and Patrick, 58 and also have five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

On spending his life with Mary, Henry, 80, said: “I think we’re pretty good at what we do and being together.

“I remember just looking over the dance floor and that was it. I was only 17 at the time. The wedding was fantastic, there were lots of people there from three different families. We filled the boozer afterwards.

“The party on Saturday was brilliant. There were about over 100 people there at the King George V in Pleck. We had a sing song and a good drink which was nice.”

Mary said: “We’ve just got on. I look after him well enough. Me and Connie are really close and have never had an argument.

“I remember the weather was good on the wedding day and it didn’t rain. My dad was proud of us both.

“We still see each other seven days a week. If I don’t go over and see her she’s on the phone asking where I am!”

Connie and Mary both worked at Stafford and Son leather works in Walsall for a number of years. While Mary went on to be a housewife, her sister was a cleaner for over 30 years.

Both men served in the armed forces while Henry worked at the steel and gasworks and also serviced washing machines. Desmond was a miner at Walsall Wood colliery and also spent time as a foreman.

Over the years, the foursome have gone a number of holidays to the likes of Torquay and Cornwall together. And they celebrated their 50th birthday with a joint party in 2007.

On their secret to a long and happy marriage, Mary said: “I haven’t got any secrets. We’ve always got on. Sometimes you have a little bit of argument but you get on with it and move on.

“Somedays I could kill him but that’s love isn’t it,” she laughed.