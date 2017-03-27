MP calls for inquiry over M6 roadwork chaos

Black Country MP John Spellar has called for an inquiry into the Highways Agency’s handling of a traffic incident on the M6 which left motorists stranded.

Motorists in Staffordshire were battling huge delays on Friday after emergency roadworks saw a busy stretch closed throughout the day.

The closure between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 15 for Stoke led to delays of around 90 minutes in both directions, with drivers diverted on A roads through the county while the A51 bridge over the motorway was repaired.

Mr Spellar said: “I will be writing to the Transport Select Committee to look into the intolerable delays faced by motorists.

"It is unacceptable for motorists to be facing delays of several hours and the committee should look into the conduct of the Highways Agency for their management of such incidents.

“Such delays are hugely damaging for the economies of the Midlands and the North and highlight the need for better planning and incident management.”

Work started in the early hours of the morning and was initially expected to be finished before lunchtime, but repairs continued throughout the afternoon.

A platform had to be used to remove heavy fascia panels from under the bridge.

Traffic was queuing throughout the afternoon in Stafford along the A449 at Rising Brook and Moss Pitt and as far back as Acton Trussell. There were also delays along the Eccleshall Road and Stone Road while traffic moved slowly along the A34 towards Stone and Stoke-on-Trent

The northbound road was reopened just in time for the evening rush hour at 3.30pm but the southbound route was closed until 6.30pm.

During the closure Highways England regional director, Catherine Brookes, said: “Safety is our top priority and we had to close the road to allow these panels to be removed.

“These concrete panels, which are similar to fascia boards, are around 4ft long and weigh around 190kg so we have been using specialist equipment to remove them."

Traffic cameras over the M6 showed cars travelling bumper to bumper as they approached junctions 14 and 15.