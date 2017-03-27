30 new jobs expected as home for disabled adults gets go-ahead

Permission has been granted to convert a former children’s home into a home for adults with learning and physical disabilities.

Sandwell Council has given the green light for the changes to the vacant premises off Chance Drive in Smethwick, which is expected to create around 30 full-time jobs.

The building has stood empty since being placed on the open market by Sandwell Council in 2013 and has become a target for vandalism.

Dignus Healthcare purchased the premises and now has the go-ahead to extend it from an eight-bedroom home for children into a 20-bedroom home for disabled adults.