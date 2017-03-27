£146k funding to help women's refuge in Stafford

Councils in Staffordshire have secured thousands of pounds of funding for a refuge for victims of domestic abuse.

Cannock Chase Council worked with South Staffordshire District Council and Stafford Borough Council to get nearly £146,000 of government money to help support Forward House, which opened in Stafford last year.

The funding of £145,834 represents a share of a £20 million nationwide pot from the Department of Communities and Local Government to support victims of domestic abuse.

Tony McGovern, managing director at Cannock Chase Council, said: “It is great news that we could secure more funding for this refuge.

“The provision of the refuge and the outreach support plays a vital role in meeting the needs of victims of domestic abuse from the Cannock Chase district.”