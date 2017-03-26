Stafford protest march over Gnosall rabbit farm plans - with PICTURES

Over a hundred protesters marched through Stafford to campaign against a rabbit farm which could be built in the borough.

Campaigners from as far as Scotland descended on the county town calling for a proposed farm in Radmore Lane, Gnosall to be declined.

Rugeley-based Romanian food wholesaler POE Ltd is behind the plans, which were initially rejected by Stafford Borough Council following a 70,000 strong petition.

But now, the developers have submitted an appeal to Government in hope of forcing the plans through.

The application says it will be for the purpose of selling their meat, skin and by-products across the globe.

The protest, which took place on Saturday, started in Victoria Park before campaigners marched up the Newport Road and through the town centre.

Among them was James Owens, aged 31 from Hixon. He said: "Conditions in these places are horrific.

"We had a pet rabbit that lived until it was nine. I shouldn't imagine rabbits bred for food or fur are any different.

"They feel pain, they feel fear, they feel discomfort."

The march was organised by Facebook campaign group Stop Gnosall’s Cruel Rabbit Farm, who launched the original petition.

Before plans were originally submitted, support for the campaign also came from animal rights organisation PETA and Travis singer Fran Healy, who is originally from Stafford.

Linda and Greg McColl, aged 50 and 45, travelled from Cheltenham to protest.

Mrs McColl, who is originally from Stafford, said: "We've had pet rabbits and know how loving and intelligent creatures they are.

"So the thought of them being kept in cages is horrible. We're trying to get away from battery farming in chickens and things so why should we introduce it for rabbits? It's just outdated.

POE Ltd, previously vowed that they would not give up after the plans were rejected, saying they intended to appeal the decision.