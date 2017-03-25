To be Frank: Bruno pops into Penkridge chip shop

Frank Bruno might be the former heavyweight champion of the world but he still tucks into a portion of fish and chips on a Friday night.

The ex-boxing champ surprised staff at the Olympic Fish Bar in Penkridge last night when he popped in for some chips to take away.

Bruno, aged 55, was picture with staff at the chippy on Clay Street.

The Olympic Fish Bar uploaded the photograph to Facebook and said: "Look who just came and got chips from the best chippy in Penkridge! Frank Bruno."