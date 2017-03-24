Westminster attack: Peace vigil held in Birmingham with hundreds paying their respects

A peace vigil was held in Birmingham this evening to promote unity, after the city's most prominent mosque issued a statement condemning the Westminster terror attack as "barbaric and heartless".

The city centre vigil was organised by the Stand Up To Racism group and MEND (Muslim Engagement and Development).

Hundreds of people were in the city centre for the event close to the Bullring, off New Street, which started around 6pm.

It came after thousands of people observed a vigil in London's Trafalgar Square yesterday.

Officials at Birmingham Central Mosque Trust recently published a 12-page booklet entitled Terrorism is not Islam, endorsed by West Midlands Police and 29 other major mosques in the city.

In a statement, mosque chairman Muhammad Afzal said of Wednesday's atrocity in London: "Nothing justifies taking lives of innocent people.

"Those responsible must be brought to justice to protect good, in our constant fight to eradicate evil within humanity."

Urging calm within all communities and offering condolences to those bereaved by the attack, Mr Afzal added: "The Islamic faith does not allow anyone to take the life of others.

"No religion justifies the indiscriminate killing of individuals in such a barbaric and heartless way, and such acts only serve to differentiate between the misguided and the just.

"We call upon those that may have even a shred of sympathy for the like-minded terrorists to shake their conscience and realise that such acts are the work of evil and not the work of God-fearing people."

In a statement on Facebook, the organisers of the vigil wrote: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by what has happened.

"Birmingham is a united city and we will not let anyone use these terrible events to divide us."

The event came as the police mugshot of Westminster terrorist Khalid Masood has been released. Officers continue to scour for evidence in Birmingham and around the country.