Trains through Stafford suspended after person hit by train

Trains through Stafford have been suspended after a person was hit by a train this lunchtime.

All rail services through the town have been cancelled all delayed as a result of the incident, which happened at around 12.20pm.

The extent of any injuries and the identity of the person are not yet known.

Replacement buses have been ordered to run between Crewe and Wolves and Crewe and Rugby, London Midland trains said.

British Transport Police, who were called at 12.25pm, were expected to release more details shortly.

