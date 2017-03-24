Student gets car clamped after refusing to pay bus lane ticket

A 62-year-old student who had his car clamped outside of his house by the council after he refused to pay a bus lane ticket said he ‘will not give up’.

Izel Hood, of Pennfields, was caught by a bus lane camera on December 9, 2015 when he accidentally drove into the lane in Birmingham City Centre.

Mr Hood, who has dyslexia, was issued with a penalty charge notice by Birmingham City Council, but refuted the notice on the grounds that he did not know that the lane was there.

He was in the city to attend an event run by the University of Wolverhampton.

Mr Hood said: “Realising that most of the main roads leading to New Street were blocked off due to works being carried out, with some being one way only, I got lost.

"I was going up and down from one street to the next, like ping pong. I became disorientated and confused. I was not aware that I ended up in a bus lane.”

Now, his car has been clamped until he pays the £407 which is now outstanding since the first notice of £97.

A council spokesperson said: “Mr Hood has been unsuccessful in his appeal and has now exhausted all possible appeal options, resulting in recovery action being taken.

"The council has followed the statutory process correctly.”