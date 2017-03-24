New speed cameras being installed on Birmingham New Road today

Speed cameras were today being installed on the Birmingham New Road ready to be switched on.

It will be the first time permanent cameras have been running on the busy dual carriageway for four years.

Drivers will also be warned to stick to the speed limit while they are being installed.

Roads bosses have taken action following persistent calls for fresh safety measures to put a stop to speeding.

The cameras are being installed near the junction with Woodcroft Avenue, on the Tipton and Dudley border.

The 40mph Birmingham New Road was recently named among the top five roads in the Black Country where drivers had been caught speeding during 2015/16.

A total of 428 motorists were caught out by mobile police cameras – with the fastest clocked at 92mph.

There have been a series of crashes on the route, with 52-year-old passenger Daljit Gakhal killed when the car he was in was hit by a lorry at the junction with Priory Road in May last year.

Dudley Council said the cameras were expected to be in place by the end of today.

Safety experts have estimated that the changes could decrease the likelihood of accidents by 50 per cent.

The addition of speed cameras on the route could be a watershed moment for the Black Country.

Bosses in Dudley have said they will consider putting cameras on other busy routes if it is felt they are needed to improve safety.