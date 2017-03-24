Major M6 delays as busy stretch to stay shut through rush hour

A busy stretch of the M6 has been closed in both directions and is expected to remain shut throughout rush hour.

Drivers in Staffordshire are facing long delays as a result of the closure between Junction 14 for Stafford and Junction 15 for Stoke.

The road has been shut while emergency repairs are carried out on the A51 bridge over the motorway near Stone.

Highways England warned of major delays from both directions and encouraged drivers to allow plenty of extra time and consider using alternative routes.

Traffic cameras over the M6 showed cars travelling bumper to bumper as they approached junctions 14 and 15.

The following diversions are in place, marked by a hollow triangle: