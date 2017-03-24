Jeremiah Regis: Young boy suffered injuries caused by 'blunt impact or the use of a weapon'

A two-year-old boy died after suffering more than 100 injuries, including those which may have been caused by blunt impact or the use of a weapon, an inquest heard.

Jeremiah Regis died at New Cross Hospital after police and paramedics were called to High Street, Wednesfield, on November 20.

Coroner Zafar Siddique, said at the hearing in Oldbury yesterday: “An initial autopsy showed multiple injuries of varying age to many areas of the body’s surface.

"The fresh injuries suggest blunt impact or use of a weapon.”

A post-mortem showed Jeremiah died of abdominal peritonitis caused by blunt force trauma.

Sindyann Regis, 25, of High Street, Wednesfield, and Chevaze Mcgregor, 27, of New Road, Rainford, Essex – the boy’s mother and stepfather – are both charged with murder.

Coroner Zafar Siddique adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.