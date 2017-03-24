Easy does it! New Wednesfield bridge taking shape

Huge concrete and brick blocks were lifted into place by a crane as work ploughs ahead on revamping a bridge used by hundreds of drivers a day.

Pinfold Bridge in Wednesfield – which provides a vital link to New Cross Hospital and Bentley Bridge Retail Park – is being knocked down and rebuilt after inspectors found that beams had corroded due to water damage and the brickwork had cracked.

A crane was brought in to continue the demolition and rebuild, installing the new bridge beams by lifting two blocks, each weighing an astonishing 27 tons, into place.

The 18-wheeler mobile crane was drafted in especially for the work and, due to the angle of the bridge, the driver’s cab was positioned around two metres in the air.

Resident Tony Levy, 66, said: “It was like a football match down there, with everyone crowding around and taking pictures of the monster crane. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The council began work on the bridge at the end of November 2016.

Up until the New Year traffic was managed across the bridge so as not to affect Christmas business – until it was officially closed in January. Pedestrian access has been maintained by means of a temporary footbridge alongside the bridge.

The bridge is an important link in the local road network.