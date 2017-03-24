'Dr Evil' extreme body artist back in court over nipple removal and tongue-splitting

An extreme body artist who goes by the name Dr Evil has appeared before a judge charged with crimes over removing an ear, a nipple and tongue-splitting.

Brendan McCarthy, aged 47 – who owns Dr Evil’s Body Modification Emporium in Wolverhampton city centre – had been expected to enter pleas to charges of causing grievous bodily harm to clients in performing the three procedures.

He appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court this morning but the case was adjourned until September for a legal argument.

The case against McCarthy is believed to be one of the first cases of its kind in the country.

The charges have been brought despite the procedures being carried out with the clients’ consent.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place on three occasions between August 2012 and July 2015 at McCarthy’s studio in Princess Alley, which runs between Princess Street and Berry Street in the city centre by the Duke of York pub.

McCarthy, of Moreton Road, Bushbury, will next appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on September 29. He was granted conditional bail.