Black Country schoolchildren caught up in Westminster terror attack

Frightened schoolchildren from the Black Country were led to safety by security officers after they were caught up in the terror attack on Westminster.

When the attack occurred 80 pupils from Wolverhampton Grammar School were watching a production of An Inspector Calls at The National Theatre – a few hundred metres from the Palace of Westminster.

And another group from Oldbury Academy had their return journey from London delayed by several hours as a result of the attack.

The Wolverhampton pupils left the theatre on London’s Southbank to find that the entire area had been sealed off, with anti-terror officers swarming the streets.

“It was extremely worrying,” said Carrie Bennett, the school’s marketing director.

“Our group came out of the theatre to find the entire area deserted apart from police.

"It quickly became apparent that it was on lockdown.

“Thankfully the theatre staff were excellent and calmed the whole situation down.

“Because the roads were all blocked off the coach could not get outside the theatre to pick everyone up.

“Fortunately the group was guided to a place where the driver could pick them up and set off for home.”

Mrs Bennett added: “As a school we are proud of the way our pupils behaved in such difficult circumstances.

“We had a big group down there, but they all managed to stay calm, even as news of the incident started to come through.

"We have procedures in place to deal with situations beyond our control when students are away on school trips.

“On this occasion there was a lot of worry but everyone got back to Wolverhampton safely.”

Hundreds of youngsters were on school trips in the nation’s capital when the horror of Wednesday’s attack unfolded.

Pupils from Holy Family Catholic Primary School in Birmingham had been on Westminster Bridge at 1.50pm, around 40 minutes before a motorist mounted a pavement and deliberately drove into members of the public – leaving at least 20 injured.

And pupils from Balsall Common Primary School had been on a visit to Westminster shortly before the attack took place.