Westminster terror attack - LIVE updates from Birmingham and London

Reporter Judith Hawkins is in Birmingham outside a flat in Hagley Road which was stormed by officers late last night.

Reporter Judith Hawkins is in Birmingham outside a flat in Hagley Road which was stormed by officers late last night.

Meanwhile Carl Jackson is in London getting reaction from Midlands MPs and providing updates from Westminster as the investigation continues.

Westminster terror attack: Key facts Four people have died - a police officer, the attacker, Aysha Frade and a man in his mid 50s

The officer was Pc Keith Palmer, a 48-year-old husband and father with 15 years of police service

The attacker was a British citizen who was known to police and security services

Eight people have been arrested and six addresses raided across Birmingham, London and elsewhere

Ms Frade and the man were killed on Westminster Bridge as a number of pedestrians were mowed down by a grey Hyundai i40

Seven people are in a critical condition, and 29 have been treated in hospital

One woman ended up in the Thames and was treated for serious injuries after being pulled from the water

The attacker, armed with two large knives, jumped out of the car after smashing it into the railings encircling the Palace of Westminster, fatally stabbing Pc Palmer as he entered the grounds

He was shot dead moments later by another officer

