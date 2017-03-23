Hickory's fire: How a new restaurant is rising from the ashes

The fire-wrecked Hickory's restaurant is being rebuilt in Wall Heath – with its steel structure now in view.

The Kidderminster Road venue is due to reopen in July – nearly a year after a blaze gutted the site due to a fault in a refrigeration unit.

The demolition took place in recent weeks, with only the white fencing from the former Hickory’s restaurant remaining.

A total of 15 fire crews were called to deal with the fire at the American-style restaurant with around 100 firefighters on the scene at its height last August. The A449 was closed in both directions as a result of the blaze.

Guests in 22 rooms at the Kingfisher restaurant and hotel complex next door were evacuated, while the fire service advised people in the local area to keep their windows closed.

A Hickory’s spokesman said: “We are delighted to confirm that due to the overwhelming level of support they have received from the local area they will be rebuilding the restaurant and work is expected to be completed by mid-summer 2017 with a proposed re-launch date of July.”

Kingswinford Councillor Dave Tyler said: “It’s good news to hear that Hickory’s is planning to reopen.”

Crews from Brierley Hill and Stourbridge were the first to arrive and were joined by 13 more appliances as smoke billowed from the barbecue-style restaurant. Firefighters used a hydraulic platform as they battled to bring the blaze under control.

Area commander Steve Vincent added: “Crews worked tirelessly during hot and difficult conditions to try to save this important business.

“The personnel were requested to get the incident under control without it starting to affect the other properties.

“We had to have a large weight of attack to ensure that this didn’t further damage the local community and this valuable business.”

At the time of the blaze dozens took to Twitter to express their concern.

Kingswinford North and Wall Heath ward councillor Ed Lawrence said: “Very sad to wake to the news about Hickory’s. We will be offering all the support we can.”

His colleague Nicola Richards said: “Absolutely terrible news about Hickorys in Wall Heath, it’s a great addition to our community.”