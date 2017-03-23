Controversial Codsall commuter car park is backed

A controversial car park for rail commuters will be built in a village – despite fierce opposition from campaigners.

The 30-space car park will be created in Codsall to try and solve the village’s parking problems, which have seen cars clogging up side streets.

But the plans received dozens of objections as the car park will be built on green belt land. Protesters packed out South Staffordshire’s council chamber – many wearing t-shirts displaying the words ‘no to car park’ – but their efforts were in vain as the application from Codsall Parish Council, which owns the land, was approved.

There were mixed views from district councillors during a lengthy debate on whether the car park plan should be allowed to go through, but many insisted it was desperately needed.

The car park will be built on Oaken Lanes, near Codsall train station. People who live in Chapel Lane, Broadway and Long Acre have complained about cars being left outside their homes by commuters catching the train to work.

Codsall Parish Council chairman Brian Holland told the meeting: “The simple fact is we have to do something about the car parking problem.

“Residents are keen to get this issue resolved and end the blight on their lives from on-street parking.”

Councillor Kath Parry said: “My view is if this is not allowed to go ahead the village will be choked with cars. Drivers will park anywhere they can find a space.”

Councillor Bernard Williams argued against the plans being approved, saying: “We are saying ‘here’s a field, let’s put down some concrete’.

“Our green belt land is precious like anybody else’s. Some areas don’t have a lot of green belt and we need to protect it.” Emotions ran high following the decision, which was carried by 21 votes to eight.